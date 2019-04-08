Linda (LINDA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Linda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Nanex, Cryptohub and BitFlip. In the last seven days, Linda has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Linda has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $2,786.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linda

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,676,479,604 coins and its circulating supply is 12,461,117,169 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Nanex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Graviex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

