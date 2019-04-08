Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,198 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,012.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $213,186.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $89.61 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

