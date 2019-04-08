LINA Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $3,781.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00343527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.01577422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00241185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001075 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,260,191 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.