Limoneira (LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNR. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $24.71 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,146.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock worth $113,205 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Limoneira by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

