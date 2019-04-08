Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Trading Down 74.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

