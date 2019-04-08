LifePlan Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,929 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 179,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 358,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,385. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

