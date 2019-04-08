Liberum Capital Lowers Stagecoach Group (SGC) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stagecoach Group to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 135.56 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.