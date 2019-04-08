Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Stake Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,993,470 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 172,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Art L.P. Ancient purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

FWONA stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $37.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

