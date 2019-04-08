LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Receives $33.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,553,000 after buying an additional 66,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $30.25 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

