Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.90 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,014,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 971,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,527. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $553.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.90 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/legal-general-group-plc-has-6-90-million-stake-in-tetra-tech-inc-ttek.html.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.