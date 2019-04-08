Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 127,865 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $66.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $4,158,881 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-stake-in-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.