Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

