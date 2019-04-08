Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 560 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,341. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.48 and a one year high of $78.70.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

