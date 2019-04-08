Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,045,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,048,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,502,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 889.9% during the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,435,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after buying an additional 1,290,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,963,457. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

