Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 14500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Leading Edge Materials (LEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/leading-edge-materials-lem-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-14.html.

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.