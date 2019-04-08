LCI Industries (LCII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

LCII stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

In other news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LCI Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.