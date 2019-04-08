Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €63.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.43 ($72.59).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €52.42 ($60.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

