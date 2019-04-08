Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Landstar System worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,643,000 after buying an additional 444,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $41,862,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 205,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 468,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 170,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,919. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

