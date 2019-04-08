Kroger Co (KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce $36.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.03 billion. Kroger posted sales of $37.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $122.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.43 billion to $127.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

KR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.86. 4,717,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.