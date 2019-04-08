Kraft Heinz (KHC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

