Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.55 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,574,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $208,942,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.