Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $127,565,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 153.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,244,000 after buying an additional 1,545,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 92.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period.

KSS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,384. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

