Knight Therapeutics’ (KHTRF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Paradigm Capital

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

