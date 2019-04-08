Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.25 target price on the stock.

GUD stock opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.179999990190736 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

