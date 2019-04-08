Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.23.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.22 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

