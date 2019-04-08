Kaizen Advisory LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

