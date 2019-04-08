K12 Inc. (LRN) Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of K12 worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in K12 by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in K12 by 56.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,417 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $124,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,816.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,300 shares of company stock worth $3,142,080 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

