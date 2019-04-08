Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,141,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $26.69 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

WARNING: “JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (JVAL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/jpmorgan-us-value-factor-etf-jval-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.