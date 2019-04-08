JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (JVAL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,141,000.
NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $26.69 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.
