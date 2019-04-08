JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

ABB stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 2,682.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 745,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,491,000 after acquiring an additional 366,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

