JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 785 ($10.26).

BAB stock opened at GBX 507.60 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

