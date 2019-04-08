JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 785 ($10.26).

BAB stock opened at GBX 507.60 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

