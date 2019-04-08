JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lessened by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,331,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,310,000 after acquiring an additional 676,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,395 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $361.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-stake-lessened-by-ckw-financial-group.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.