JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €21.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a €17.25 ($20.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of ETR IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.