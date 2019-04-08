Joulecoin Price Up 31.6% This Week (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Joulecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Joulecoin has a market cap of $153,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joulecoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012279 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00048893 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin Profile

Joulecoin (XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 38,327,267 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin . The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in

Joulecoin Coin Trading

Joulecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joulecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joulecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

