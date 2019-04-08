Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $105,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $136.18 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-bought-by-hedeker-wealth-llc.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.