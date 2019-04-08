JET8 (J8T) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $517,988.00 and $3,274.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00349265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01583858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00240985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001086 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,314,884 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.