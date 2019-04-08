Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,148.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 472,864 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

JHG opened at $25.34 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

