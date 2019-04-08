Jane Street Group LLC Invests $648,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $24.56 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

