Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $25.96.
