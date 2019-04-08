Jack Dorsey Sells 103,035 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $7,921,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $7,648,288.05.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $7,735,867.80.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $7,969,757.25.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $7,761,626.55.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $8,040,851.40.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $7,950,180.60.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $7,877,025.75.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $7,401,004.05.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $7,246,451.55.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $7,199,055.45.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,751.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

