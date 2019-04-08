Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $203,512.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 62,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $3,084,903.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,955 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,909 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Itron to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $48.08 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Itron’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/itron-inc-itri-holdings-trimmed-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.