Italo Price Up 46.3% This Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market cap of $18,683.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00353400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.01603542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00239751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 2,100,335 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

