ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY) vs. Honeywell International (HON) Critical Survey

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Honeywell International pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Honeywell International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 16.18% 33.36% 10.03% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 5.26% 10.43% 5.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $41.80 billion 2.82 $6.77 billion $8.01 20.23 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $18.70 billion 0.61 $994.57 million N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 3 12 1 2.88 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Honeywell International currently has a consensus price target of $168.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Summary

Honeywell International beats ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

