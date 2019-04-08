Isoenergy (ISO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.66

Shares of Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 9700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market cap of $44.44 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.

About Isoenergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties primarily in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Radio project; a 100% interest in the Thorburn Lake project; a 100% interest, in each of the Madison, 2Z, Carlson Creek, and North Thorburn properties; a 100% interest in the Geiger property; and a 100% interest in the Fox, East Rim, Full Moon, and Whitewater properties located in Saskatchewan, as well as a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake property located in Nunavut.

