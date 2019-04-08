Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,415. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

WARNING: “iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Position Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-position-lifted-by-rockland-trust-co.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.