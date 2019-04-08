ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN (MTUM) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN (BATS:MTUM) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN comprises 1.2% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.38. 264,715 shares of the company traded hands. ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI USA MOMEN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

