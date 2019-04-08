iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Lessened by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $223.53 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5998 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ijk-stake-lessened-by-ullmann-financial-group-inc.html.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.