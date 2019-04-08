Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.78. 8,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,642. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ishares-russell-mid-cap-value-etf-iws-shares-sold-by-forte-capital-llc-adv.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3921 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.