iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Index makes up approximately 3.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 34.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,013. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6274 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Index

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

