iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $179,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $110.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

