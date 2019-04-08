iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Lowered by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,444,703. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

